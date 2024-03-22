Taiwan Group Protests Tobacco Regulations

The Clean Air Alliance has called on the Taiwanese public to join a protest in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei March 22, 2024, against tobacco regulations benefitting cigarette manufacturers, reports The Taipei Times.

Police have put traffic restrictions in place in the area due to the protest.

The Clean Air Alliance said that though its been a year since the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act was amended, heated-tobacco products cannot be sold legally but 14 new types of traditional paper-wrapped cigarettes have been approved for sale. The alliance noted that the review standards for heated-tobacco products and traditional cigarettes are disparate and unfair toward heated-tobacco products, which benefits cigarette manufacturers.

The protest is set to begin at 9 a.m. and end by noon.