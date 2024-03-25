Former STMA Chief Pleads Guilty to Bribery

The former deputy chief of China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, He Zehua, pled guilty to accepting bribes worth over CNY943 million ($130 million) during a trial in Liaoning province, reports China Daily. The case was publicly heard by the Dalian Intermediate People’s Court.

Prosecutors alleged that from 1998 to 2023, He used his various work posts in the country’s tobacco system to seek benefits for relevant people and departments in business operations, business contracting, job promotion and employment in return for monetary bribes. After leaving his work posts, prosecutors alleged, he sought profits for individuals and organizations in tobacco-related business contracting and bank solicitation for monetary bribes as well.