Rachael Trimpert Schmidt Joins Chemular

Chemular has appointed Rachael Trimpert Schmidt as a senior consultant.

Schmidt joins Chemular from her recent position with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as assistant director of laboratory compliance and coordination of the Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) where she was responsible for establishing and coordinating all FDA tobacco regulatory laboratories in support of the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.

At the CTP, Smith was responsible for developing and executing all tobacco product testing programs, including premarket application review, postmarket compliance and adverse events. In her more than 12 years at the agency, Schmidt engaged with both national and international partners to harmonize tobacco enforcement.

Most recently, Schmidt has worked extensively as the lead regulatory science expert for the development of tobacco product standards.

“Schmidt brings a wealth of knowledge to our team,” says Jason Carignan, chief commercial officer of Chemular, in a statement. “She’s been deeply involved with developing and implementing regulations within the tobacco industry for many years and has a sharpened ability to identify and address emerging issues. This firsthand experience will ensure that Chemular stays at the forefront of compliance initiatives and that our customers can launch and keep their products on the market. She is going to be a valuable asset to Chemular and supporting our customers through her insights and action.”

“I am excited to join the Chemular team,” says Schmidt. “I’ve spent a large part of my career immersed in the tobacco industry, identifying issues and opportunities while shaping its policies through my work with the FDA and the Center for Tobacco Products. I look forward to taking an active role with Chemular and helping its customers pave a smooth path to compliance.”