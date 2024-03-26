Tobacco Production Rising in Mozambique

Mozambique produced MZN4.48 million ($70,132) worth of tobacco in 2023, up 23 percent from the previous year, reports The Macao News, citing the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The value increased despite a drop in volume, which was down 15 percent in the 2022–2023 growing season. Mozambique is the eighth-largest tobacco-growing area globally and the third largest in Africa, with 76,850 hectares dedicated to tobacco, following Zimbabwe (112,700 ha) and Malawi (100,982 ha).

According to the World Health Organization, Africa saw an increase of 35.7 percent in tobacco leaf production and an increase of 19.8 percent in area under tobacco cultivation from 2005 to 2020, when both were trending down globally.