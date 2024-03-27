Europe OKs aid to Bulgarian tobacco growers

The European Commission has approved a BGN170 million ($94.1 million) Bulgarian package to aid tobacco farmers and other agricultural producers impacted by the war in Ukraine, reports SeeNews.

The aid, disbursed as direct grants capped at €280,000 ($302.923) per beneficiary, will cover part of the losses of not only tobacco growers but also of fruit producers, vegetable growers and beekeepers, among others.

Developed under the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, the grants apply for the framework’s entire duration, from March 2022 to the end of June 2024, taking into account the total aid received by each agricultural producer during this term.