Luxembourg to Tax Vapes and Pouches

Luxembourg will start taxing e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches in October, reports RTL Today.

Slated to take effect Oct. 1, the measures are part of a Grand Ducal regulation currently in the process of being drafted. Under this provision, e-liquids will be taxed at €120 ($129.82) per liter while nicotine pouches will incur a tax of €22 per kilo.

Minister of Health Martine Deprez and Minister of Finance Gilles Roth disclosed this information in response to an inquiry by Member of Parliament Sven Clement of the Pirate Party.

Luxembourg also plans to start targeting next-generation products through its anti-smoking program. Lawmakers are also mulling price increases for tobacco products, which remain considerably less expensive in Luxembourg than in neighboring countries.