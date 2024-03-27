Phelps to Lead CTP Policy and Partnerships

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products has selected Natasha Phelps as the center’s associate director for policy and partnerships. She will assume her new role on May 6.

Phelps comes to the CTP from The Center for Black Health & Equity, where she served as the director of equity-centered policies. Prior to this, Phelps spent five years at the Public Health Law Center, where she specialized in commercial tobacco law and policy.

Phelps received her Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and legal studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She received her law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the FDA, Phelps was selected after an extensive nationwide search, multiple interview panels that evaluated a well-qualified applicant pool, and clearance through agency ethics and security processes.