PTC Disputes Allegations of Tax Underpayment

Pakistan Tobacco Co. (PTC) is disputing allegations that legitimate tobacco companies are shortchanging the country’s tax collector, reports the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Earlier this year, an Islamabad-based think tank presented figures showing that Pakistan’s national exchequer collected PKR567 billion ($20.4 billion) less from the tobacco industry than it was entitled to.

“It is important to note that this figure is incorrect, misleading and detached from ground realities,” PTC wrote in a press release. “The only loss incurred to the government of Pakistan by the tobacco industry is because of tax evasion of illicit manufacturers as the legitimate industry pays all applicable duties and taxes.”

Contrary to the report’s suggestion, the legitimate tobacco industry has significantly contributed to the national exchequer, paying PKR148 billion in fiscal year 2021-2022 and PKR173 billion in 2022-2023, according to PTC.

The company highlighted that the government recently recognized PTC as one of Pakistan’s top tax-paying entities. It emphasized importance of a level playing field for the legitimate sector, which is currently undermined by the illicit sector.