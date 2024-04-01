Impressionism was born in April 1874 when Monet, Renoir, Degas, Morisot, Pissaro, Sisley and Cezanne broke the rules and held their own art exhibition in Paris. Other notable events from the year included the establishment of the Universal Postal Union to coordinate international mail, the invention of the cylindrical QWERTY typewriter/keyboard, a patent for blue jeans with copper rivets by Levi Strauss (that sold for $13.50 per dozen) and the debut in Bombay of the first commercial horse-drawn carriage. Notable births that year included American philanthropist John D. Rockefeller, magician Harry Houdini, Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

That year also marked the birth of Tobacco Reporter magazine, the leading source of industry information for, now officially, a century and a half. Technically, Tobacco Reporter began as the Western Tobacco Journal, a small, weekly newspaper published in Cincinnati, Ohio, for farmers growing burley tobacco along the Ohio River, but even then, it was the go-to source for industry information. Over time, manufacturers, processors, importers, exporters and most anybody interested in tobacco joined the growers in reading it. Before long, it was a full-fledged, monthly magazine shipped to more than 100 countries around the world, officially changing its name to Tobacco Reporter in 1966.