Harare to Hosts First WT Africa Conference

Zimbabwe will host Africa’s first World Tobacco Africa Conference and Expo May 15–16, reports The Sunday Mail. The conference is set to host over 2,000 senior tobacco professionals from across Africa.

The conference is organized by Quartz Business Events and held in partnership with the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB).

The event’s theme is “From Seed to Success: A New Era for African Leaf Tobacco.” The conference will serve as a platform for industry leaders to share knowledge, address challenges and discover innovative solutions to ensure the continued prosperity of the African tobacco industry, according to The Sunday Mail.

“Zimbabwe has been afforded the opportunity to host the first-ever World Tobacco Africa Expo, and this will be an opportune time for the country to showcase a new business platform for the African leaf tobacco industry,” said Tapiwa Chimedza, TIMB head of business development. “As the host country, we will create a platform for discussion on a new era for African leaf tobacco.”

“At least 2,000 senior and key professionals will take part in the program, which is a huge resource to tap from,” he said.

“Hosting such a global event here in Harare brings with it more opportunities for our country,” he added.

“The enthusiasm and the wealth of ideas shared with associations, merchants and growing groups alike have solidified our conviction that the inaugural World Tobacco Africa Conference is poised for great success,” said Tony Crinion, Quartz Business Events managing director, after a tour of local manufacturers and industry stakeholders in Harare.

Zimbabwe is Africa’s largest tobacco producer, followed by Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique.

For more information about the WT Africa conference, click here.