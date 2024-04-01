Kaival Revenues and Profits Up

Kaival Brands Innovations Group reported revenues of $3.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared with $2.5 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross profit was approximately $1.2 million in the quarter, up from $500,000 gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The increases in revenues and gross profit was due primarily to a decrease in credits being issued to customers, according to the company.

Nirajkumar Patel, who was recently appointed CEO at Kaival, assured investors that despite recent challenges, the company remains focused on preserving and improving shareholder value.

“We have experienced a number of stalled starts related to the FDA’s [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] denial of Bidi Vapor’s premarket tobacco product application for Bidi Vapor’s ‘Classic’ tobacco-flavored Bidi Stick ENDS [electronic nicotine-delivery system] device, and we are navigating a number of transitions,” Patel said in a statement.

Patel also noted the company is appealing the FDA decision on Bidi Stick.

“However, we continue to believe there is tremendous value related to our international business as well as new, potential opportunities to monetize the extensive and valuable inhalation patent portfolio that we acquired from GoFire in May of last year.”

According to Patel, the purchase of the portfolio marks the beginning of Kaival’s diversification efforts and move away from reliance on revenues from Bidi Sticks. “Our efforts to explore profitability of this portfolio are underway, and we are incredibly energized by the interest and revenue opportunities we believe could be available to us through this portfolio,” said Patel.