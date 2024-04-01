Mapping Milestones

The U.K. government looks set to ban outright the sale of disposable vapes largely on the grounds that these products, which can be bought with a relatively modest outlay, are said to appeal to those under the age of 18. Currently, arguments are raging around this issue, but no matter on what side of the fence you sit, it cannot be denied that there is something less than coherent about the reasoning behind the proposed ban because it is already illegal in the U.K. to sell vapes to those under 18. The legal position in respect of disposable vapes and the underaged will not change because of the ban, though it will in respect of the rest of the population, so the argument that the proposal is aimed at protecting the underaged does not stand up to scrutiny.

It is odd, too, that another, more reasoned argument against disposable vapes—that their disposal, whether careless or authorized, is too environmentally damaging—seems to be of only secondary concern to the government. But it is of concern, and some industry players are taking steps to address at least some of the issues raised.

In its 2023 annual report, Imperial Brands said that it had launched its Blu Bar disposable vape brand in 11 European markets, so I took the opportunity of asking it for its views on these products. “We have long called for action to prevent the deliberate marketing of vaping products to young people,” Imperial said in an emailed reply. “It is important, however, that new restrictions do not compromise the ability of vaping products to transition adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes.