Russian Resolve

The black market and illicit trade are hot topics. Confronted with ever-rising taxes, consumers of tobacco products in many markets are increasingly tempted by more affordable black market offerings. Many places are adjusting and implementing technologies and processes to help curb black market trade. Russia is one of these areas, having recently been listed by the World Health Organization among the countries with policies providing the highest level of protection for its citizens from tobacco.

During a side event at the third Meeting of the Parties (MOP3) to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products, officials gave a presentation on Russia’s Chestny ZNAK track-and-trace system. The event, which took place on Feb. 13 in Panama, was aimed at familiarizing the parties “with proven approaches to ensuring traceability of tobacco products in accordance with Article 8 of the protocol,” according to Revaz Yusupov, deputy general director for the Center for Research in Perspective Technologies (CRPT) in Moscow. “Special attention during the presentations was given to the impact of the system on reducing the illicit tobacco trade in Russia. Representatives from Nigeria, Brazil and Panama were present at the event, facilitating discussions on the potential implementation of the system in their respective countries.”