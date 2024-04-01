Taking Stock

The Litter Issue

When I was a child, environmental awareness meant “Keep America Beautiful” (KAB) campaigns, telling us “every litter bit hurts.” This included cigarette ends tossed from car windows. To my surprise, KAB is still going. Its website says that “cigarette butts account for 88 percent of litter four inches or smaller.”

Concerns about cigarette litter have shifted from aesthetics to preventing chemical and plastic pollution. Cigarette filter waste was on the agenda this year at the 10th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP10) to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). Citing a 2010 study, a COP10 news release says, “An estimated 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are thrown away annually worldwide, representing 1.69 billion pounds of toxic trash containing plastics.”

Cigarette filters are also the focus of most research literature on tobacco and sustainability. A 2022 editorial in the journal Addiction on the environmental impact of tobacco products advocates banning the sale of filtered cigarettes, or having industry pay for cleanup. As an example of the latter, the writers point to a San Francisco “cigarette litter abatement fee,” which is currently $1.50 per pack, paid quarterly by local cigarette retailers.

The European Union’s Single Use Plastics Directive has helped spur efforts to develop biodegradable filters. Experiments in recycling are underway, such as a project in Slovakia that plans to mix recycled cigarette filters into asphalt for surfacing roads.

Sidelining of cigarettes by noncombustible alternatives should gradually reduce filter waste. What about litter issues with newer nicotine alternatives?

“Next-generation, or reduced-risk, products were generally not a major source of concern on the environmental side until the rise in popularity of disposable vapes,” says Vorster. Waste from disposables is particularly difficult to address because so many are sold illicitly.

The website of the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) criticizes the lack of interest in and resources for vape recycling from local councils. The UKVIA will host a webinar on April 15 to address the future of vape waste management.

Concerns about e-cigarette waste have yet to catch fire (pardon the pun) in America. Sustainability is not listed among the “top issues” on the website of the Truth Initiative. Their brief 2023 report on “tobacco and the environment” mentions disposable e-cigarette waste and battery risks but zooms in on pollution and litter from cigarettes.

David Sweanor, who chairs the advisory board of the Centre for Health Law, Policy and Ethics at the University of Ottawa, views this issue skeptically. “People look for something new to beat up nicotine companies on,” he says. “But your real concern isn’t about disposable e-cigarettes; it’s about batteries. Something less than 5 percent of household batteries sold in the U.S. are properly disposed of. So don’t throw it at the nicotine business or consumers.”

During a visit to Finland, Sweanor happened upon a creative art installation that turned out to be a battery recycling station. “Because batteries are all different colors, as the container filled up, it’s a beautiful sculpture,” he recalls. “Whoever puts these in hockey arenas and shopping malls—why aren’t we doing things like that?”