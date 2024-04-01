The Virtue in Vice

For startups in the reduced-risk nicotine product business, raising money can be an almost insurmountable hurdle. In addition to the typical challenges faced by new enterprises, they must cope with unfavorable perceptions: Due to the tobacco industry’s controversial legacy, any company associated with the sector—however remotely—continues to carry a stigma in the eyes of many. For some venture capital funds, this makes investment in such companies a no-go. Many of them even have specific clauses prohibiting investments in “bad” businesses.

Venture capitalist Catharine Dockery repeatedly ran into this issue when pitching her investments in the late 2010s. With the possibility of recession looming on the horizon, she was convinced that the best way to earn a return on capital was to invest in “vice” brands, with companies such as Altria Group and Diageo historically outperforming others in times of economic hardship. Yet many of the investment firms she applied to had provisions blocking such investments.

Getting nowhere with established firms, Dockery in 2018 established Vice Ventures, a financial firm without inhibitions about investing in so-called sin industries. Remarkably, many of the fund managers who had rejected her strategies due to their employers’ restrictions ended up investing in Vice Ventures with their personal money, endorsing the validity of her approach.

The venture capital firm started with a $25 million fund, raising money from family offices and high-profile investors like Marc Andreessen and Bradley Tusk. It was followed by a second fund of the same size last year. In 2020, Forbes recognized Dockery in its “30 Under 30” ranking, an index that recognizes notable young entrepreneurs in various industries.

While Vice Ventures invests in companies catering to vices, such as alcohol, cannabis and nicotine, it takes a sober, analytical approach. By selecting good companies—those that have the power to grow explosively without hurting people—in a bad environment, Dockery says she is looking for “the virtue in the vice.”

“We’re focused on finding responsible operators in categories where other funds often won’t get involved,” she explains. “We see nuance in this space in the sense relative to the typical fund view of entirely black or white by category.”

Dockery is convinced that vice startups, and by extension vice investors, can generate returns while still being mindful of the social good. The reputational problems of the sector stem from the tobacco industry’s past behavior. The big tobacco firms, for example, spent years downplaying the risks of smoking. Even though many of them have changed their conduct, that legacy still taints the sector today. Dockery detects a double standard, though, noting that investors who object to tobacco may have no qualms about funding companies that have contributed to and covered up the impact of climate change, for example.