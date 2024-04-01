Turning Up the Heat

Heated-tobacco products (HTPs) continue to make inroads worldwide. According to Euromonitor International, the market reached $35.2 billion in 2023, up from $31.5 billion in 2022. The company expects sales to grow to $40.6 billion in 2024. Expansion continues apace. At its 2023 Investor Day in September, Philip Morris International announced that it would launch its IQOS Iluma in four yet-to-be-named U.S. cities this year.

With almost 30 million adult smokers, the U.S. is believed to offer significant opportunities for HTPs. Euromonitor projects the U.S. consumables market to reach 15.3 billion sticks by 2027. In its September 2023 financial estimate, PMI said it was aiming to capture 10 percent, or 18 billion units, of the U.S. combustible cigarette market within five years after an IQOS Iluma launch.

“In value terms, HTP will be one of the fastest-growing legal RRP [reduced-risk product] categories,” says Shane MacGuill, Euromonitor’s head of nicotine and cannabis research. He bases his prediction on the experience of other markets where HTPs have been successful. “These are markets with a higher disposable income, a still relatively robust smoking population and strong affordability within the cigarette category, as IQOS is a premium product,” says MacGuill. “Manufacturers can communicate around tobacco and nicotine products, thus managing expectations around the HTP. Many of those factors apply in the U.S., but obviously in particular if PMI got modified-risk approval from the Food and Drug Administration; this would give them advantages for their messaging about IQOS.”

MacGuill also sees potential for HTPs in the U.S. cannabis space. “We do see heated cannabis consumables that effectively target the IQOS device just beginning to emerge, although this is still a tiny aspect of the cannabis landscape,” he says.

There is, however, a lack of consensus in the nicotine industry about the immediate future of HTPs in the U.S., according to MacGuill. “A major vape manufacturer we talked to said the HTP category would be almost nothing in the next five years because of regulatory issues, such as how long it will take to get premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) approval,” he says. “If you speak to peers of PMI, there are concerns that PMI could grow the category very significantly in the U.S., leaving no space in terms of revenue and recognition for everyone else.”