Malawi 2024 Volume Up 17 Percent

Malawi will produce 17 percent more tobacco this year than it did in the 2023 growing season, reports Malawi24, citing a survey conducted by the Tobacco Commission (TC).

The TC projects production of 140 million kg this season. Last year, the country’s farmers sold 120 million kg.

While the projections are up over those of last year, they are down from earlier estimates. The first crop survey conducted in January 2024 showed a 21 percent increase in 2024 tobacco production from that of 2023.

TC Public Relations Officer Telephorus Chigwenembe attributed the decrease to prolonged dry spells in most parts of the country and the poor establishment and performance of some dark fire cured tobacco in the Malawi’s northern region

The report of the first nationwide survey credited the good prices offered in 2023, increased number of growers, increased sponsorship and availability of inputs as reasons for the larger crop estimates.

Tobacco estimate surveys in Malawi are conducted by players in the industry and are coordinated by the Tobacco Commission.