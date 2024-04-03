WAI Releases Anti-Smoking Policies Index

We Are Innovation (WAI) released the 2024 Effective Anti-Smoking Policies Global Index. The index assesses around 5.5 billion people, nearly 70 percent of the world’s estimated 8 billion population. It offers an analysis of the public policies to eradicate smoking in 69 countries across four regions. Evaluating a range of 11 categories, the index delves into the intricacies of innovative noncombusted nicotine products, scrutinizing aspects such as regulatory frameworks, prohibitions, taxation and governmental measures for switching from traditional smoking.

The 2024 Effective Anti-Smoking Policies Global Index includes 11 new countries. The newcomers are China, Finland, India, Norway, Qatar, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam.

The top 20 countries in the global anti-smoking index, including the U.K., Sweden, Slovakia, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Lebanon, Greece, the U.S., Spain, New Zealand, Romania, Italy, France, Canada, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Croatia and Austria, collectively impact almost 1 billion people worldwide. European nations dominate the list, with 15 out of the 20 spots occupied by countries from this region. However, non-European nations like the U.S., Lebanon, New Zealand, Canada and Saudi Arabia also make significant strides in terms of regulations.

The index emphasizes the urgent need for global advancements in anti-smoking policies as the majority of the world’s population resides in countries where such policies still need improvement, according to WAI.

“With over 8 million lives lost annually to smoking-related diseases, the need for effective anti-smoking measures is more urgent than ever,” said WAI CEO Federico N. Fernandez in a statement.

“Nations like Sweden and New Zealand are leading the way by embracing innovative nicotine products in the fight against combustible tobacco. Their public policies allowing alternatives have yielded remarkable results, with smoking rates around 5 percent—nearly smoke-free. This success highlights the vital role innovation must play in consigning smoking to history. Policymakers worldwide must follow the example set by these countries, fully harnessing safer products to uproot smoking’s devastating toll on global health.”