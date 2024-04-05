Retailers Warned Over Underage Zyn Sales

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned multiple retailers over sales of Zyn nicotine pouches to underage consumers.

In a note posed on its website, the agency said it had issued 119 warning letters to brick-and-mortar retailers and had filed 41 civil money penalty complaints seeking more than $55,000 in total for underage sales of flavored Zyn nicotine pouches, including espressino, black cherry, lemon spritz, and cucumber lime.

“There is no excuse for selling tobacco products to any underage person, and FDA will hold retailers accountable for those violations—especially those who continue to do so after being warned,” said Briang King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

The FDA generally sends warning letters the first time an investigation or inspection reveals a violation. To achieve voluntary compliance, warning letter recipients have 15 working days to respond with the steps they will take to correct and prevent future violations. However, failure to promptly correct the violations may result in additional FDA action, including civil money penalties.