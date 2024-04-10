Brazil Urged to Embrace Harm Reduction

Brazil could prevent almost 1.4 million premature deaths—equivalent to the population of Porto Alegre—by implementing Sweden’s tobacco harm reduction (THR) strategy, according to a new report to be presented in Brasilia by Smoke Free Sweden today.

Currently, Brazil has a smoking rate of 13.4 percent, well above the World Health Organization’s official “smoke-free” threshold of 5 percent. This means almost 16,000 Brazilians die each month from preventable diseases.

Sweden, by contrast, is on track to become officially “smoke-free,” with smoking rates only just above 5 percent.

This translates into the lowest cancer rates in Europe and reduced mortality from smoking. According to the report’s authors, a significant part of this success story is Sweden’s measured approach to reducing the harm associated with smoking through the use of reduced-risk alternative products such as vaping and nicotine pouches.

“Although smoking continues to be the leading preventable cause of premature death worldwide, conventional methods in tobacco control have reached a standstill,” said principal author Derek Yach in a statement.

“Policymakers in Brazil need to acknowledge the pivotal role of tobacco harm reduction products, which are already being utilized by 150 million individuals worldwide, in addressing this urgent crisis.”

“Tobacco control alone is not enough when it comes to combating high smoking levels,” said Delon Human, leader of the Smoke Free Sweden movement and a key contributor to the report.

“It must be complemented by a comprehensive set of harm reduction measures. This includes the accessibility, acceptability, and affordability of less harmful alternatives like vaping and nicotine pouches.

“Public health entities in Brazil should seize the opportunity for global replication of Sweden’s successful approach. Together, we can work towards a smoke free world and ensure the well-being of future generations.”

Brazil’s Federal Senate is currently considering a bill on the regulation of electronic cigarettes, which have been banned in the country for more than a decade.