Patent Filed for ‘Breakthrough’ Pouch Technology

TJP Labs has filed for patent protection of a novel nicotine particulate that dramatically increases the speed of nicotine release.

According to the company, the new technology releases nicotine significantly faster than polacrilex, a resin complex commonly used in nicotine replacement therapy products.

Other features of the nicotine particulate include:

Versatile particulate size customization; from ultra-fine to several hundred microns for precise product design.

Precision-targeted binding, which improves nicotine release rate, which enhances effectiveness.

Broad spectrum of adaptable core materials, which expands product versatility and application possibilities.

Efficient raw material use, allowing for nicotine loading several orders of magnitude over Polacrilex.

Eco-friendly and versatile composition. The product is optimized for organic and inorganic forms, including biodegradable resins, enabling diverse, innovative applications.

Streamlined manufacturing, which accelerates product development.

Seamless integration: The technology is designed for easy incorporation into nicotine pouch formats and related products.

“This landmark initiative powerfully showcases TJP Labs’ commitment to redefining nicotine consumption through innovation,” said TJP Labs Chief Relationship Officer David Richmond-Peck in a statement. “With other innovations in our pipeline, safeguarding our intellectual property remains integral to our strategy, matching our innovative efforts with consumers’ evolving preferences.”

TJP Labs anticipates initial evaluation data for these particulates to be available toward the end of the second quarter of 2024

TJP Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of KIK ASS Products, a full-service contract manufacturer of next-generation products focusing on modern oral nicotine.