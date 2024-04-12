PCA Hires Chalkey to Boost Government Affairs Staff

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) has hired Richard Chalkey as its new director of Coalitions and Policy. Chalkey brings over a decade of professional experience from work in government and the private sector, according to an emailed press release.

“The Premium Cigar Association has worked with Richard since his time in the West Wing of the White House through Congress and we look forward to having him join our team,” stated PCA Deputy Executive Director Joshua Habursky. “It is rare to find someone in Washington who has worked in the House, Senate, and White House –especially someone who worked four years in a White House and in the West Wing. We are glad to have the perspective and network that Richard will bring.”

Previously, Chalkey served as the associate director of the National Economic Council and as the associate director of the Office of Legislative Affairs in the Trump White House. During his four years of service at the White House, Chalkey managed policy rollouts for the directors of his departments and in coordination with White House Senior Staff and Cabinet Agencies.

Most recently, Chalkey served as deputy chief of staff for Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina in the 117th and 118th Congress. Prior to the White House, Chalkey also served in the office of former U.S. Senator Mark Kirk and former Congressman Rodney Davis, both of Illinois.

Chalkey holds a bachelor of science in Management – International Business and a bachelor of science in Marketing from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is a U.S. State Department Gilman Scholar for studying abroad at the University of Hong Kong and currently is a May 2024 expected executive MBA candidate for the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.