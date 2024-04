Smoore International Holdings reported an unaudited pretax profit of RMB399.7 million ($55.23 million) for the three months that ended March 31, up 25 percent over its pretax profit in the comparable 2023 quarter. After-tax profit was up 12.8 percent to RMB339.5 in the quarter.

“Total comprehensive income” was RMB209.8 million in the quarter, compared with RMB293.3 million in the comparable 2023 period.