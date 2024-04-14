Domestic Tobacco Product Prices Rise in Cuba

Beginning on April 12, Cuban tobacco users experienced higher retail prices for cigarettes and cigars. The brands are the domestic tobacco products sold in local stores used by Cuban residents, not tourists.

According to the report, the prices of cigarette-style brands like Criollo, Titanes, and Popular are now CUP 30 ($1.25) per pack of 20. H. Upmann Clásico, a short cigar sold with and without filters, is CUP 50, and Popular Auténtico is now CUP 60. (It should be noted that an American dollar on Cuba’s black market averages about CUP 300 to $1; this would put the price of a 20-pack of Populars at about $0.10.)

Minister of Finance and Prices, Vladimir Regueiro, told Cuban media that the current cost does not cover all the costs and expenses related to the production and commercialization of the tobacco products.

In a press conference, he added that the measure would “contribute to reducing the fiscal deficit in the country, and new financial resources may be mobilized from the state budget to support the social expenses of priority sectors.”

He also said that tobacco is not a necessity for the population and that the responsibility of the State and the government is to guarantee an appropriate level and assortment of food products.