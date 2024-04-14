Uzbekistan Plans to Ban Heated Tobacco, Vapes

The Ministry of Health in Uzbekistan has proposed a ban on the circulation of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) products, e-liquids and heated tobacco products, Trend reports.

This is shown in the draft law published on Uzbekistan’s portal to discuss draft normative legal acts.

According to the law, the circulation of ENDS products on the “territory of the country is prohibited.”

The Ministry of Health also proposes to introduce administrative and criminal liability for violation of this ban—a fine in the amount of $1,000 to five years of imprisonment.

According to data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, the production volume of tobacco products in the country reached 2.1 billion pieces from January through February 2024.

From January through February 2024, the country’s exports of tobacco products reached $7.8 million, while imports amounted to $10.5 million during the same period.