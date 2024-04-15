FDA Denies Market Access to Flavored Yibo Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on April 15 issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) to Shenzhen Yibo Technology Co. for 65 disposable e-cigarettes marketed as “MNGO Disposable Stick.”

The products involved include flavors such as tobacco, menthol, pink lemonade, strawberry mango, watermelon freeze, iced banana, and others, with each flavor offered in a range of nicotine concentrations from 2 percent to 6 percent.

According to the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), disposable e-cigarettes were the most commonly used device among current e-cigarette users, and almost 9 out of 10 current e-cigarette users reported using flavored e-cigarettes with fruit flavors being the most popular.

The MDOs also include several “Clear” flavor products that were described by the applicant as flavorless or unflavored. However, data submitted in the company’s applications showed these products contained ingredients that are flavor enhancers or are known to impart a menthol or mint flavor, according to the FDA. Based on the entirety of evidence, the agency determined that the products have a characterizing flavor.

“The onus is on tobacco companies to provide the evidence demonstrating that the necessary public health standard has been met, and when they fail to do so, FDA will appropriately deny the marketing authorization of new tobacco products,” said Brian King, director of FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, in a statement. “In this case, the applicant did not meet the necessary bar.”