KT&G Volunteers Assist With Transplanting

KT&G volunteers transplanted tobacco seedlings to help tobacco farmers who are struggling with labor shortages.

The volunteer team consisted of 36 members from the SCM Headquarters Raw Material Business Division and the Gimcheon Factory. They visited a tobacco farm in Jangan-myeon, Boeun-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do, and transplanted about 32,000 tobacco seedlings across approximately 15,000 square meters of farmland.

KT&G workers have volunteered on tobacco farms for 18 years not only helping with seedling transplantation but also supporting tobacco leaf harvesting activities during the summer, which require intensive labor in hot weather.

“KT&G has been engaging in activities that provide practical help to farmers for a long time,” said KT&G’s SCM Division Head Jeong-ho Kim in a statement. “We will continue to make efforts to grow together with the farming community and the local society.”

Additionally, KT&G has been supporting welfare improvement projects for domestic tobacco farmers. In June last year, KT&G paid KRW520 million ($372,949) for tobacco farmers’ health checkups, children’s education fees and support for devices that reduce fuel for curing barns. Since 2013, the cumulative support amount has reached approximately KRW3.85 billion, benefiting a total of 13,050 farmers.