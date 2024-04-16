PMI Eyes Philippines Leaf for Smoke-Free Products

Philip Morris International may start using Philippine tobacco in its smoke-free products following the expansion of a factory operated by a local affiliate, reports The Philippine Star.

“We’re also thinking about starting using the Philippine tobacco in the smoke-free products,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak during the inauguration of Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Co.’s (PMFTC) factory in Tanauan City, Batangas.

Olczak stated that the quality of the Philippines’ tobacco leaves is “getting better and better.”

“They require even better quality, consistency, etc. But I believe the farmers, the tobacco growers in the Philippines can deliver on that quality,” Olczak added.

PMFTC is a 50-50 partnership between PMI and Lucio Tan’s Fortune Tobacco Corp. The expanded factory will produce PMI’s heated-tobacco sticks under the Blends brand for its smoke-free Bonds product.

PMFTC mixes local tobaccos with international varieties in its products.

“You will find the Philippine tobacco in our products in every country in which we operate,” Olczak said. “So in more than 100 markets, you will find the Philippine tobaccos in the product.”

“We’re very happy with the regulatory environment and the business environment in the Philippines, and we decided to locate this manufacturing here,” he added.