PCA Reflects on Successful Trade Show

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) held its annual trade show and convention in Las Vegas on March 22-25, 2024. This year’s trade show took place in the spring, a change from the trade show’s typical summer dates. With this change, the PCA saw an unprecedented interest in this trade show with an increase in the number of attending retail accounts and general excitement from attendees.

“We were very excited to hold the convention and trade show in Spring after years of feedback from retailers and manufacturers,” said PCA Executive Director Scott Pearce. “The increased attendance, excitement on the show floor, and the number of high-quality events and education as part of the convention made PCA24 a great success and phenomenal step forward.”

PCA24 had 222 exhibiting companies and welcomed nearly 2,200 retailers from 850 retail accounts, and over 5,383 total attendees during the span of the 4-day show, making this the most attended PCA trade show since 2016. The show opened on March 22 with a day of seminars, presentations and a special keynote. The team behind Handrolled debuted another installment in their documentary series, this time focusing on the life and career of Tatuaje’s Pete Johnson. As part of this premiere, Handrolled also showed a preview of its new collaboration with the PCA–a new series focusing on comedy and the cigar lifestyle filmed on location at select PCA retail member’s stores. La Aurora’s Manuel Inoa led attendees in a pairing session featuring the company’s 120th Anniversary cigar and E. Leon Jimenes rum. Foundation Cigar Co.’s Nicholas Mellilo gave a presentation on the Connecticut River Valley and its celebrated tobacco culture.

Following the PCA’s annual meeting, Jorge Padrón gave a passionate and personal keynote on his father and his family’s 60 years in the premium cigar business. Cigar Aficionado’s David Savona then moderated a panel comprised of Ernesto Perez-Carrillo (E.P. Carrillo), Jon Huber (Crowned Heads), and Tim Ozgener (Ozgener Family Cigars) on their ongoing work and collaboration with one another that led into the opening reception.

The PCA’s government affairs team presented Step Up Awards to retailers that have been greatly involved in advocacy efforts across the U.S.; the PCA also presented its first ever Best of the Leaf (BOTL) awards to a select group of exemplary tobacconists. The first official networking event for the Women of PCA, a new resource group launching with the PCA, helped close out the trade show with high attendance and interest in the group’s future work.

Manufacturers also used PCA24 as an opportunity to launch new products, including the Padrón 60th Anniversary cigar, La Flor Dominicana 30th Anniversary, Macanudo Emissary España, Gurkha’s Tyson 2.0 Undisputed, and E.P. Carrillo Sumatra.

“PCA’s trade show continues to be unifying event for the premium tobacco industry. The increase in attendees and sold-out show floor is a sign of a continued interest in premium cigars and pipe tobacco and PCA’s pivotal role in bringing together specialty tobacco retailers and manufacturers to grow this industry and its product categories,” said Scott Regina, president of the PCA.

The next two PCA trade shows will take place in New Orleans. PCA25 will be held April 11-14, 2025, while PCA26 will be held April 17-20, 2026.