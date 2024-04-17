Shay Mustafa Named One of Most Influential Corporate Executives

Shay Mustafa, senior vice president of business communications and sustainability for Reynolds, has been named one of the 2024 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America by Savoy magazine. Mustafa is among a dynamic and diverse group of CEOs, chief operating officers and top executives who exemplify exceptional leadership and influence in the corporate world.

A member of Reynolds’ U.S. executive team and member of the global leadership community for Reynolds’ parent BAT, Mustafa has a key role in helping to transform the tobacco and nicotine industry. In her current role, Mustafa leads the strategic communications and sustainability agenda for the U.S., the global BAT Group’s largest operating region. Previously, she held commercial leadership positions across the Reynolds organization’s brand portfolio, including launching, commercializing and responsibly marketing next-generation products.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by Savoy magazine and to be among this highly influential and esteemed group of leaders,” said Mustafa in a press release. “Collectively, our leadership is transforming companies across the globe and ushering in more diversity within the leadership ranks.”

“The Savoy recognition shines a bright spotlight on the careers of accomplished corporate leaders and serves as a beacon to those who are just starting on their career journey and to those who are at a professional midpoint, seeking to break through to the executive level.”

Savoy magazine’s selection process for the Most Influential Executives in Corporate America involved a meticulous review of accomplishments in corporate influence, academic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition. This year’s list features over 300 distinguished professionals across various industries, demonstrating breadth and depth of talent in leadership.

Mustafa was a 2023 Global 100 Empower Executive, recognizing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion. She is also the executive sponsor of the African American Employees Resource Group at Reynolds. In 2023, she founded BAT’s Women’s Executive Network to advance and sustain gender diversity and inclusivity within BAT’s executive leadership ranks globally.