Smokers Ordered to Keep Distance

The Italian city of Turin has banned outdoor smoking unless other people are a least five meters away, reports Reuters.

The ban covers cigarettes, cigars, pipes, heated tobacco products and vapes, according to a resolution approved by the city council on April 15.

In 2021, Milan prohibited it at bus stops, taxi ranks, stadiums, parks and cemeteries.

However, the anti-smoking laws tend not to be enforced strictly. In Milan, only seven fines were issued in the first four months of their application, according to Corriere della Sera.