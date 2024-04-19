Sullivan and Mish Resign From 22nd Century Board

Nora Sullivan and James Mish have resigned as a directors of 22nd Century Group. In a press note, the company said it does not intend to fill the vacated seats and will instead reduce the board to four seats as part of its focus on corporate cost efficiency.

“We thank Nora and Jim for their service to the company over the years,” said 22nd Century Group Chairman and CEO Larry Firestone.

“We plan to reduce the size of the board in 2024, in addition to the previously announced reduction in board compensation, consistent with our efforts to achieve breakeven operations. In total, these changes to our board are expected to save more than $1 million annually.”