Former STMA Head Expelled from Communist Party

The Communist Party of China has expelled Ling Chengxing, former head of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, reports The China Daily, citing an April 22 announcement by the country’s top anti-graft watchdogs.

According to the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, Ling violated the party’s disciplines, committed duty-related illegalities and is suspected of bribery and abuse of authority.

Among other transgressions, Ling accepted banquets, sought benefits for relatives in employment and school admissions, and secured benefits for others in the cadres selection and appointment, the agency said.

Liang also accepted gifts, sought special treatment in transportation and medical care for his relatives and used his position to benefit others in business operations, employee hiring and job promotions.

In return he accepted large amounts of property, according to the allegations.

Originally from Jiangxi province, Ling joined the Party in 1977 and began working in 1980. He held positions, including executive vice-governor of the province.

Ling was the head of China Tobacco from May 2013 until his retirement in July 2018. He was placed under investigation in October 2023.