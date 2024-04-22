Parkside Appoints Business Development Manager

Parkside has appointed Luke Clark as its new business development manager.

Boasting almost 20 years of experience working in sales roles within the packaging industry, Clark will focus on growing Parkside’s consumer goods and tobacco segments as the company looks to further enhance its plans across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

“I am delighted to join Parkside to help drive our business forward,” said Clark in a statement. “We have a long-established reputation across the flexible packaging market for service and quality coupled with a broad and innovative product range meeting many of the ever-changing market demands and needs. The opportunity to help present these to customers is something I’m looking forward to.

“I have known Luke for over 10 years,” said Parkside Group Sales Director Paul McKeown. “I am aware of his background knowledge and his skill set in the flexible packaging sector. His ambition, energy and development plans match those of us here at Parkside. We are excited to see what Luke will achieve as he works with the Parkside team to bring our sustainable portfolio and market-leading technical capabilities to the market.”