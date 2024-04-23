Elfbar Sales Earn 22 Retailers Civil Money Penalties

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the issuance of complaints for civil money penalties (CMPs) against 20 brick-and-mortar retailers and two online retailers for selling unauthorized e-cigarettes, including Elf Bar, a popular youth-appealing brand.

The regulatory agency previously issued warning letters to these retailers for selling unauthorized tobacco products. However, according to an FDA release, follow-up inspections revealed that the retailers had failed to correct the violations.

Accordingly, the agency is now seeking a CMP of approximately $20,000 from each retailer.

The approximately $20,000 CMP sought from each retailer is consistent with similar CMPs sought against retailers for the sale of unauthorized Elf Bar products over the last few months, including in Sept., Nov., Dec. and Feb.

The retailers can pay the penalty, enter into a settlement agreement, request an extension to respond, or request a hearing. Retailers that do not take action within 30 days after receiving a complaint risk a default order imposing the full penalty amount.