Ivan Cahyadi to Lead Sampoerna

Ivan Cahyadi will succeed Vassilis Gkatzelis as president director of Philip Morris International’s Sampoerna subsidiary in Indonesia on May 1.

Gkatzelis will join PMI’s executive leadership team as president of the East Asia, Australia and PMI duty-free region, overseeing strategic markets such as Japan, South Korea and China.

“Vassilis has successfully led Sampoerna through a stellar performance over the last two years, allowing it to continue to realize its commitment to creating value and multiplier effects for the society at large,” said Sampoerna President Commissioner John Gledhill in a statement. “I would like to thank Vassilis for his contributions to Sampoerna and congratulate him on his new global leadership role at PMI.”

Gledhill expressed confidence in Cahyadi’s leadership, praising his extensive experience and leadership.

Cahyadi joined Sampoerna in 1996 as a management trainee and progressed through many positions in Sampoerna, including organization development manager (1999–2000), manager of market intelligence (2000–2004), head of sales strategic development (2004–2005) and head of sales zone (2005–2009). He was named director of sales and distribution for PMI’s affiliate in Malaysia in 2009 before returning to Sampoerna in 2010 as head of zone and being appointed as a member of the board of directors in 2016.

In addition to approving Cahyadi’s appointment, Sampoerna shareholders also endorsed Yohan Lesmana as a director during the company’s annual meeting on April 23.