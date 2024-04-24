Diluted Diligence

Even in its watered-down version, the recently approved EU supply chain law will impact tobacco companies.

By Stefanie Rossel

Good things come to those who wait, but sometimes they come only as a compromise. On March 15, the European Council finally approved the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which was scheduled to be adopted by the European Parliament on April 24, thereby passing it into EU law.

Commonly referred to as the EU Supply Chain Law, this directive, which was first proposed in February 2022, is meant to establish a common baseline across the trade bloc’s member states. As binding EU law, it requires companies to identify, prevent and mitigate adverse impacts on human rights and the environment throughout their supply chains. If implemented as anticipated, the CSDDD would impose substantial responsibilities on companies, including those operating in the tobacco business.

The version the European Council agreed upon this March, though, is a significantly watered-down version of the original draft, reducing the number of affected companies in Europe by 70 percent and allowing for several exceptions. The amendments include:

Reduced scope of application: Instead of companies with 500 employees and a turnover of €150 million ($162 million) as initially envisaged, the directive in its current form would be applicable to enterprises with 1,000 employees and a turnover of at least €450 million.

Deletion of the high-risk approach: The plan to gradually integrate companies that don’t meet the criteria of the scope of application but operate in a high-risk sector has been eliminated from the draft law.

Introduction of a staggered implementation of the directive: Depending on their size and turnover, companies now have between three years and five years to make their firms compliant with the CSDDD.

Civil liability: The liability clause included in the CSDDD will be marginally adjusted to allow member states more flexibility in transposing the directive into national law. Generally speaking, however, the CSDDD will still enable injured parties to sue European companies for breaches alleged to have occurred across their supply chains.

“The overall EU objectives of addressing global human rights issues, environmental concerns and, more recently, climate change can certainly not be criticized,” says Abrie du Plessis, an associate at the South African Trade Law Center in Cape Town and a close observer of EU regulation who during previous work in the tobacco industry followed the development of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and the development of the 2014 EU Tobacco Products Directive.

“As always, however, real challenges and obstacles can emerge from the details, and it seems fair to say that major companies operating in the EU already face what may be described as a flood of legislative initiatives on the issues now also covered by the CSDDD,” says du Plessis. “The task which lies ahead, which is to comply with a range of general, specific and sometimes overlapping legislative initiatives, is formidable.”