U.K. Misleading Public About Relative Risk: Gilchrist

Philip Morris International has accused the U.K. Department of Health of spreading misinformation about heated-tobacco products after a social media post warning that “all forms of tobacco are harmful,” reports The Grocer.

A tweet posted by the department in a thread of “myths” about vaping and tobacco contained false and misleading statements and risks driving consumers back to cigarettes or dissuading current smokers from making the switch to alternatives, according to the multinational.

“What hope do adult smokers have when seeking out accurate information on smoke-free products if it’s the government that’s spreading misinformation?” said PMI Chief Communications Officer Moira Gilchrist.

“All forms of tobacco are harmful, and there is no evidence that heated-tobacco products are effective for helping people to quit smoking,” the tweet stated.

“Laboratory studies show clear evidence of toxicity from heated-tobacco products. Unlike vapes, there is no evidence they are effective for helping people to quit smoking,” the post continues, citing a 2017 report by the Committee on Toxicity.

According to Gilchrist, such statements “distort the scientific evidence base” and “seriously misleads the public.”

While acknowledging that heated tobaccos are not risk-free, Gilchrist said it is misleading to imply that all forms of tobacco are equally harmful.

A Public Health England report in 2018 said that available evidence suggested that heated-tobacco products “may be considerably less harmful than tobacco cigarettes” but “more harmful than e-cigarettes.”

The Grocer