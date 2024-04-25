UKVIA Updates Suppliers on Changing U.K. Landscape

John Dunne, director general of the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), traveled to China to educate vape companies on Britain’s changing regulatory landscape.

The U.K. will ban disposable e-cigarettes from April next year, and the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which is currently working its way through Parliament, seeks to give ministers unprecedented powers to ban flavors and decide how vapes are packaged and sold.

Speaking at the headquarters of the Electronic Cigarette Industry Committee of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (ECCC), Dunne shared his expert knowledge to conduct on-site compliance training to some of the world’s leading vape companies, including Elf Bar, SKE, ELUX, HQD, Hangsen, Greensound, Aspire, ICCPP, RELX, ALD, Uwell and Zinwi.

Describing the U.K. regulatory landscape as “complex and changeable,” Dunne said issues such as the protection of minors, battery recycling and environmental protection were high on the agenda of politicians, regulators and the general public.

“It is absolutely vital that all companies operating in the U.K. are fully compliant with all local laws and work at all times to show the industry in the best possible light,” he said in a statement.

Dunne said the UKVIA would continue to work with the ECCC to help members comply with current requirements, prepare for future regulatory change and to foster global cooperation to promote the development and prosperity of the global vaping industry.