Pearce to Lead Cigar Association of America

Scott Pearce will leave his position as executive director of the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) and join the Cigar Association of America (CAA) as that organization’s new president.

“Scott is uniquely positioned to grow and bring innovative lobbying and advocacy to CAA. His depth of experience working in industry and trade groups and his most recent experience with PCA provides CAA a leader who is prepared to take on the difficult issues our association faces.” said Chris Howard, CAA board member and chair of CAA’s committee that sought out its new president.

Pearce has over 20 years of experience working in associations with a strong track record of driving growth and implementing innovative strategies.

His last day with the PCA, which Pearce led since 2018, will be May 24, 2024. In the interim, Deputy Executive Director Joshua Habursky will fill the vacancy and oversee operations in coordination with PCA’s executive committee and board of directors.

“We are grateful for Scott’s time at PCA that saw transformative positive changes for the association from advocacy to trade show and especially grateful that he was able to work with us to hire an incredible team that will have a lasting legacy even after he leaves the organization,” said PCA Board President Scott Regina in a statement.

“With change comes opportunity,” said Habursky. “Scott was part of a team of staff and a board of directors that resurrected an organization that faced tough times during the pandemic. The association is in a strong position and will continue to be the advocacy leader for premium cigars, host its world-class trade show, and grow all facets of its membership with our existing team.”