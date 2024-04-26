U.S. Delays Menthol Ban Decision: WSJ

The Biden administration has reportedly again delayed its decision on whether to ban menthol cigarettes in the United States.

According to The Wall Street Journal, lawmakers have been weighing the potential public-health benefits of banning minty smokes against the political risk of angering Black voters in an election year.

A November poll commissioned by Altria Group found that 54 percent of “core” Biden voters–defined as minority voters or non-conservative white voters under age 45–oppose the proposed ban.

The administration is expected to announce its decision as soon as this afternoon, the paper wrote, citing people familiar with the matter.

Menthols account for more than a third of all cigarettes sold in the U.S. each year and are predominantly used by Black and Latino smokers.

The Food and Drug Administration formally proposed the ban in April 2022, saying there were 18.5 million smokers who preferred menthol brands in the United States.

Anti-smoking activists say the cooling sensation of the menthol flavor makes it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. The FDA estimates that the menthol ban could reduce smoking by 15 percent in 40 years. Studies project that as many as 650,000 smoking-related deaths could be avoided.

Researchers looking at similar moves in other nations estimated that a ban could result in nearly a quarter of smokers quitting, with the rest moving to non-menthol cigarettes or managing to keep smoking menthols.

Opponents of the measure, including Republican lawmakers, warned that a menthol ban would boost illicit trade and increase negative interactions between law enforcement and minorities, with the FDA countering that enforcement would target manufacturers rather than smokers.

In recent months, dozens of groups have met with administration officials to discuss the proposal. Among other concerns, opponents of the measure cite job losses and aggressive police targeting of Black smokers. An estimated 85 percent of U.S. Black smokers prefer menthol brands, according to market data.

Critics, however, contend that tobacco companies are financing and fueling those fears. “They’re peddling stories—Big Tobacco is—that we’re going to go out and arrest African Americans if they use menthol cigarettes. But that’s not the case at all,” Senator Richard J. Durbin told the press. The FDA has said that the ban will be enforced at the manufacturers’ level, and not against individuals.

While other countries have banned menthol cigarettes, the impact of such a measure would likely be greater in the U.S. because of their large market share. Reynolds American Inc. (RAI), which makes the market-leading Newport brand, earns about $7 billion from menthol cigarette sales a year, research by Goldman Sachs shows.

Convenience store, gas station and wholesaler groups predict a loss of $34 billion in sales from menthol cigarettes and snacks and drinks purchased by customers. Some House Republicans have sent letters to the administration warning that the ban could have a disastrous effect on small businesses and that it could encourage cigarette smuggling that would benefit terrorist groups.

Altria spokesman David Sutton said the company was also concerned about illicit sales as well as lost tax revenue and jobs.