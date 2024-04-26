Vape Companies Urged to Implement Graphic Warnings

The Philippines’s Department of Health (DOH) is urging businesses, distributors and importers to start printing graphic health warnings (GHW) on vaporized products, reports Tribune.

The first set of GHW templates for vape products is set to take effect on May 12.

Under Republic Act No. 11900, also known as the Vape Law,

Operators who fail to comply with the new rules risk fines of between PHP2 million and PHP5 million and imprisonment of up to six years.

Manufacturers, importers, distributors and sellers may also face revocation or cancellation of permits and licenses as well as immediate recall, ban, or confiscation of products at the direction of the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

In addition, foreign individuals found in violation risk deportation.