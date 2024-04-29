Charlotte’s Web to Elect New Directors

Charlotte’s Web Holdings will elect new directors at its annual meeting on June 13. The company has proposed reducing the number of directors from seven to six.

The following directors’ terms on the company’s board of directors will expire effective June 13, 2024, and they will not stand for reelection:

John D. Held, who joined the board in May 2018 and serves as chairperson of the board and chair of the corporate governance and nominating committee;

Thomas Lardieri, who joined the board in August 2022 and serves on the corporate governance and nominating committee and as chair of the audit committee;

Alicia Morga, who joined the board in December 2022 and serves on the audit committee and the compensation committee.

“Charlotte’s Web is grateful for the valuable contributions and guidance that each of these directors have provided during their time on the board. Their expertise and dedication have been instrumental in navigating through critical phases of our transformation in a challenging unregulated category,” said Charlotte’s Web CEO William Morachnick in a statement.

The board has proposed to nominate the following current directors for reelection:

Jonathan Atwood, group head of business communications for BAT;

Matthew E. McCarthy (independent), former CEO and board member of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade and senior executive at Unilever;

Angela McElwee (independent), former president and CEO and board member of Gaia Herbs;

William Morachnick, Charlotte’s Web CEO and former president at Santa Fe Reynolds Tobacco International in Zurich, Switzerland.

In addition, the board has proposed to nominate Jared Stanley and Maureen Usifer as new appointments to the board.