Florida Passes First-Ever Disposable Vape Registry

Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has signed legislation intended to crack down on the sale of unauthorized vapes that the state deems attractive to children.

The new law (HB 1007), however, only targets disposable vaping products not authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The rules will be enforced beginning Oct. 1.

Unlike other state registry lists, Florida is the first state in the nation to include a carve-out for refillable pod systems and open-system vaping products, as well as bottled e-liquids.

Florida Smoke Free Association president and vape shop owner Nick Orlando was the driving force behind getting the open system exemption.

In its original form, the bill would have prohibited sales of any vape products that had not yet received FDA approval, according to media reports.

The law now directs the state’s Department of Legal Affairs to develop and maintain a directory listing all single-use nicotine vapes it deems attractive to minors. The department must make the list publicly available on Jan. 1, 2025, and regularly update it.

Once a product is added to the list, retailers and wholesalers in Florida have 60 days to sell or remove it from their inventory. Any products left in circulation will be subject to seizure and destruction.

Beginning March 1, 2025, manufacturers that sell prohibited products in the state will face a $1,000 daily fine for each such product until it’s removed from the market. This stricture will also apply to retailers, wholesalers and distributors that ship products into Florida.

Any person who sells a nicotine product, including vapes, to someone under 21 for a third or subsequent time will face a third-degree felony charge, punishable by up to $5,000 in fines and five years in prison.