Growers Warned Against ‘Nesting’

Farmers caught “nesting” their bales—sneaking nontobacco-related material (NTRM) into tobacco bales to increase bale weight or concealing bad tobacco under good-quality leaf to deceive buyers—can expect serious repercussions, reports The Herald, citing a social media post by Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) warned.

Cases of tobacco nesting have been increasing, according to the regulator.

“Warning! Tobacco nesting is a serious crime, desist from it. This can result in arrest, hefty fines, criminal prosecution and grower deactivation,” the TIMB posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Nested tobacco is forfeited to the TIMB, and grower numbers required to participate in sales are blocked. Offending farmers must pay a fine of $30 per violation.

“As TIMB, we are conducting training and awareness campaigns to discourage the sale of nested tobacco. Nesting is an offense that incurs a fine and results in the loss of tobacco,” said Chelesani Tsarwe, TIMB public affairs officer.

The TIMB is also working to curb side marketing and to create a transporter compliance framework.

“In this regard, losses are minimized, thereby increasing farmer profitability and viability for improved livelihoods by 2025,” said Blessing Dhokotera, TIMB head of operations. “The framework seeks to counter criminal activities like side marketing, tobacco bale theft, bale swapping and forgery on stop order launching.”

The TIMB also urged farmers to avoid plastic materials in packing or storing tobacco as they contaminate the tobacco leaf.