Kgosi Letlape Advocates for Harm Reduction

Countries that embraced noncombustible alternatives have lowered smoking rates, the South African health advocate tells Ghana summit.

Kgosi Letlape, co-founder of the Africa Harm Reduction Alliance, has called on governments to prioritize evidence-based harm reduction strategies in improving public healthcare.

Speaking at the fourth Africa Healthcare Awards and Summit (AHAS), which took place April 22-23 in Accra, Letlape said prohibitory approaches do not work in mitigating the risk of substances and behaviors that are detrimental to health including smoking, drug and alcohol abuse as well as sexually transmitted diseases.

“Bans don’t solve any behavioral problems, and this truth should not be overlooked by policymakers. Harm reduction offers a practical and transformative approach. It empowers individuals to make informed choices, promoting health and self-direction,” said Letlape.

Giving tobacco harm reduction as an example he said there was evidence showing that countries that embraced non-combustible nicotine products as an alternative to cigarettes were bringing their smoking rates down, adding that these products reduced the risks of tobacco related illnesses.

“In Sweden the uptake of snus has been demonstrated to have reduced the incidence of tobacco related disease for example lung cancer and cardiovascular disease” Letlape said, highlighting the critical role of risk reduced products.

“The problem with cigarettes lies in combustion, not nicotine itself. Non-combustible nicotine delivery methods significantly reduce harm. By choosing non-combustible options, individuals can mitigate risks associated with tobacco use.” That is the reason nicotine replacement therapy has been offered for the last three decades.

Under the theme “Advances in Population Health – Tackling Inequalities and Access: A One Health Approach,” AHAS 2024 is being attended by healthcare professionals, policymakers, innovators and stakeholders from across Africa to discuss pressing issues in healthcare and foster collaboration for sustainable solutions.