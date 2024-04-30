‘Vaping Might Boost Uranium Exposure’

Frequent teen vaping might boost the risk of exposure to lead and uranium, potentially harming brain and organ development, suggests research published online in the journal Tobacco Control.

To find out whether potentially toxic metal levels might be associated with vaping frequency and whether flavor might be influential, the researchers drew on responses to the U.S nationally representative Wave 5 (December 2018 to November 2019) of the PATH Youth Study.

Their urine samples were tested for the presence of cadmium, lead and uranium, and vaping frequency was designated as occasional (1–5 days/month), intermittent (6–19 days) and frequent (20+ days).

Vape flavors were grouped into four mutually exclusive categories: menthol or mint; fruit; sweet, such as chocolate or desserts; and others, such as tobacco, clove or spice, and alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks.

Among the 200 exclusive vapers (63 percent female), 65 reported occasional use, 45 intermittent, and 81 frequent use; vaping frequency information was missing for 9.

In the preceding 30 days 1 in 3 (33 percent) vapers said they used menthol/mint flavors; half (50 percent) flavored fruit flavors; just over 15 percent opted for sweet flavors; and 2 percent used other flavors.

Analysis of the urine samples showed that lead levels were 40 percent higher among intermittent vapers, and 30 percent higher among frequent vapers than they were among occasional vapers. Urinary uranium levels were also twice as high among frequent vapers than among occasional vapers

Comparison of flavor types indicated 90 percent higher uranium levels among vapers who preferred sweet flavors than among those opting for menthol/mint.

No statistically significant differences were found in urinary cadmium levels between vaping frequency or flavor types.

Because this is an observational study, no definitive conclusions can be drawn about toxic metal levels and vaping frequency/flavors, according to the researchers, who also caution that the levels of toxic metals in vapes will vary by brand and type of vaporizer used.

Although urinary levels indicate chronic exposure, they were assessed at just one point in time, added to which the presence of uranium in the urine may be attributable to various sources including environmental exposure from natural deposits, industrial activities and dietary intake, they add.

“Nonetheless, these compounds are known to cause harm in humans,” the authors wrote in a press note. “Of particular concern were the increased uranium levels found within the sweet flavor category, they add.