Dan Gallagher is New President at Smoker Friendly

The Cigarette Store, which operates as Smoker Friendly, announced on Monday that Dan Gallagher will be its new president, effective April 17.

Gallagher has worked for the fuel and tobacco retailer since it was founded in 1991 and has been its executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2012. He’ll continue in those roles as he takes on the additional title of president, according to a press release.

Gallagher is replacing his brother Terry Gallagher Jr. as the president of Smoker Friendly. Terry Gallagher will remain the CEO and chairman of the board of the family-owned company.

“Dan has been instrumental in the growth of Smoker Friendly since its inception and key in establishing the great culture we have in this company,” Terry Gallagher Jr. said in the release. “Those of you who have worked closely with Dan know he is very deserving of this role and extremely capable of leading this company.”

Smoker Friendly’s change at the president level comes during a busy period for the company, which is coming off a 54-store acquisition in March. Those locations, formerly Bob’s Discount Tobacco Shops in Indiana, are being rebranded to Smoker Friendly stores.

Boulder, Colorado-based Smoker Friendly owns and operates 342 stores across 13 states. The Cigarette Store is the largest tobacco store retailer in the U.S., operating a mix of tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores, and fueling locations under the Smoker Friendly, Tobacco Depot, Smoke ’N Go, Havana Manor, and Gasamat banners.