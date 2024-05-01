Feeling the Squeeze

The ECMM follows a tightening of other rules, such as the decision at the end of 2019 to ban the online sale and advertising of e-cigarettes in response to concerns about underage vaping. In April 2022, the STMA released a new set of trial policy measures, which sought to control the structure of the e-cigarette industry by regulating where production capacity is concentrated and dictating the distribution of vape product retail outlets.

One-and-a-half years after their introduction, the rules have taken a toll on domestic vape sales. “The market uninterruptedly grew from 2017 up to 2020 when the online ban of e-cigarette sales dampened the growth. However, the increasing popularity of prefilled pods and the increase in prices still generated a 26 percent growth rate compared with 2019 despite the setback in accessibility,” says Mercedes Gorgni, China analyst at ECigIntelligence.

“The peak of the market was reached in 2021 at an estimated RMB19.7 billion ($2.7 billion) with 7 million adult vape users. Regulations in 2022 resulted in a sharp decline in the domestic market. The market value is estimated to have shrunk to RMB9.3 billion in 2023 and 3.8 million users due to restricted flavors, tax-induced price increase and a declining number of retailers offering products.”

The shift in regulations, Gorgni says, posed a challenge for smaller and medium-sized companies within the industry, as adapting became increasingly difficult. “On the other hand, leading firms such as RELX leveraged their superior capabilities and resources to meet these stringent government demands, securing approval by the first half of 2022. RELX was—and still is—the leading brand in China. During 2021–2022, net revenue of Fog Core Technology, RELX’s holding company, saw the impact of the new regulations, dropping from RMB8.5 billion to RMB5.3 billion, with a further decline in 2023 when revenues fell to RMB1.5 billion.”

The new regulatory environment, which favors larger companies capable of meeting the complex technical requirements, has incentivized domestic brands toward seeking opportunities beyond national borders, Gorgni explains. “It’s only natural that leading domestic brands like RELX, Yooz and Moti are now also pivoting their focus toward international markets as a strategic move to diversify their product offerings and mitigate investment risks. At the same time, several Chinese manufacturers are relocating to Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and Malaysia, making the most of the benefits of lower labor costs and more favorable trade tariffs, thereby enhancing their competitive edge in the global market.”

More recently, RELX’s market share has declined as other, mostly compatible, pod brands are widely sold informally, mainly via online platforms such as WeChat, Douyin or Xiaohongshu, in flavors other than tobacco and flavored disposables. “The illegal or informal market has certainly expanded, especially due to the availability of flavored disposable vapes sold online at significantly lower prices than on vape or retail stores,” says Gorgni.

China’s illicit vape market is significant yet challenging to accurately quantify. With the government intensifying its crackdown on e-cigarettes, physical sales have become increasingly difficult. “However, the online black market is flourishing, offering popular models such as the ‘bubble teacup’ or other designs featuring cartoons, typically coming in sweet flavors and large capacities,” says Gorgni. “Moreover, pods designed to be compatible with RELX devices, indistinguishable in design and available in over 20 flavors from various brands like VS, Yeeg and Zgar, can easily be purchased with just a conversation on WeChat. These vapes are then discreetly shipped to buyers through common mail, a practice that has become widespread with the rise of e-commerce platforms like Taobao. Some vape shops surveyed by ECigIntelligence have also started adapting to this situation, acknowledging that a portion of their customer base prefers to have their purchases mailed to them given the inconvenience of visiting physical stores.”