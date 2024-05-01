Real-World Quitting

What we know, and don’t, about how people stop smoking

By Cheryl K. Olson

Skip Murray was a failure at quitting. After trying countless times over the years to stop smoking, she was through. When she chose to try e-cigarettes, she says, “I had no intention of making a quit attempt. The purpose of my vape was to use it only when I could not smoke, as a temporary substitute.” Four months later, Murray realized that she could not remember the last time she’d lit up. She had accidentally quit smoking.

Randomized controlled trials are the widely acknowledged gold standard in research. They are great for establishing whether a particular approach can create a meaningful effect. Thus, trials of smoking cessation methods typically recruit people who intend to quit, and assign them to use specific products in particular ways. The downside? This approach fails to capture the messy quitting experiences of millions. This includes Murray, a Minnesota-based tobacco harm reduction advocate and writer.

Reviews by the Cochrane Collaboration[i] that incorporate randomized trials and other planned intervention studies assure us that e-cigarettes have the potential to help people quit smoking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health Interview Survey says 7.5 million adult Americans stopped smoking completely from 2020 to 2022. But how did they do it? Are people in the real world using reduced-harm alternatives to kick the habit?

Raymond Niaura, professor of epidemiology at the New York University School of Global Public Health, has been looking into this. “Over the years, there have periodically been reports that have come out talking about methods people use to quit smoking or try to quit,” he says. “But most information is out of date.”

For example, the 2014–2016 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) listed 10 possible quit methods. The two most popular[ii] were giving up cigarettes all at once (a.k.a., “cold turkey”) and gradually cutting back. Although those unaided methods are popular, they aren’t considered to be evidence-based and often result in relapse down the line. E-cigarettes were a distant third in popularity but ahead of nicotine patches or gum. Most people indicated trying multiple quit methods.